A social and economic resolution was passed on Tuesday, the second day of the BJP’s National Executive Meeting here.

Addressing a press conference, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the social and economic resolution is being passed in the first session. In 2014 itself, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that his government would work with the spirit of ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Prayas’, and that has been proved.

Emphasising on digital India, he said, “Many schemes have been started by the government for the accurate price of the things produced by the farmer. Today, the youth of the country are becoming job creators from job seekers through Startup India. Over 100 unicorns have been made. The youth of the country are becoming entrepreneurs”.

“In December 2022, the digital transactions reached a new high, and this all represents not only the transactions, but the extent of technology and adaptability of Indians under the leadership of PM Modi”, he added.

Listing the contribution of digitalisation, which was a huge help even during the Covid pandemic, he said, “With the help of this app, you just receive the jab, and within seconds, you get the digital certificate in your gazette. It is an unprecedented kind of achievement in the digital world”.

He further said that due to her rising digital capacities, India is moving towards becoming a world leader in manufacturing also. Notably, an app like CoWIN exists nowhere in the world like in India

“We sent Covid vaccines to foreign nations. In 2014, India’s economy was at the 10th spot, now it has come to the 5th. During Covid pandemic, we ensured that nobody should remain hungry & distributed grains”, he added.

“Direct Benefit transfers worth Rs 22.6 lakh crore were given to beneficiaries. India has been strengthened & became self-reliant due to our economic policy,” he added.

Stressing on the ‘Vocal for Local’ slogan, the minister said that “One District, One Product” has now become the basic principles and policies of the government.

In New India, the one who wears “Hawai Chappal” can also sit in the “Hawaai Jahaaz”, he asserted.

