A day after taking over charge as BJP’s Bihar unit President, Samrat Chaudhary met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday.

After the meeting, he tweeted: “I met the Prime Minister of India and took his blessings and guidance. The country is progressing on the development path under his leadership. He has congratulated me for becoming President of BJP Bihar unit.”

Chaudhary had a closed-door meeting with the PM that lasted for 20 minutes. As per sources, Modi discussed with Chaudhary the Lok Sabha election 2024 and Assembly election 2025. He has also given an assignment of strenthaning structure to such an extent that the BJP would win 35 out of 40 Lok Sabha seats of Bihar.

Sources said that the PM also discussed the probable alliance partners of the BJP, including Chirag Paswan, Mukesh Sahani, Pasupati Kumar Paras and Upendra Kushwaha.

With Chaudhary’s appointment as BJP state president, the party’s top leadership has given clear indication that it will not ally with Nitish Kumar in Bihar.

Nitish Kumar’s vote bank is based on Lav (Kurmi) and Kush (Kushwaha) in Bihar and Chaudhary comes from Kushwaha community which has the third largest population after Muslims and Yadav in Bihar. BJP is lure away the core support of Nitish Kumar by appointing Chaudhary.

