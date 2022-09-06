INDIA

BJP’s only agenda is to flare up communal tension in the country: Bihar Minister

With BJP demanding counting of madrassas and mosques in Bihar, state Minority Welfare Minister Jama Khan said on Tuesday that the saffron party has only one agenda which is to flare up communal tension in the country.

“BJP is in power at the Centre for the last eight years, but it did nothing to address the important issues facing the country such as inflation, unemployment, farmers’s issues, among many others. Instead of addressing these issues, BJP leaders are only talking about matters that create communal tension in the society,” Khan said.

Earlier, Union minister Giriraj Singh had demanded a survey of mosques and madrassas in Bihar, alleging that many Rohingyas and Bangladeshi nationals are taking shelter in the state, especially in the Seemanchal region.

“Union Home Minister Amit Shah is coming to Bihar, and no one is opposing his visit. But everyone knows the motive of his visit. We are prepared for it and we will prevent any kind of communal provocation by the BJP,” Khan said.

20220906-211803

