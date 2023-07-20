INDIA

BJP’s Raj MP Ghanshyam Tiwari on panel of deputy chairman in RS

BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan, Ghanshyam Tiwari has been nominated to the panel of Deputy Chairman in Rajya Sabha.

He was nominated to the Deputy Chairman panel by the Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman, Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday.

Tiwari is currently a member of five committees of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, including the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

He also represented India in the recent meeting organized by UNO in Morocco.

Tiwari has served as the Minister of Law and Parliamentary Affairs as well as Minister of Education, Energy and several other portfolios during the BJP governments in Rajasthan.

