INDIA

BJP’s Rajen Singh sworn in as protem Speaker of Manipur Assembly

By NewsWire
Senior BJP MLA Sorokhaibam Rajen Singh was sworn in as the protem Speaker of the Manipur Assembly on Sunday and will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the remaining 59 newly elected MLAs on Monday.

At a simple ceremony at the Darbar Hall of the Raj Bhavan, Governor La Ganesan administered the oath to Singh who in the recent elections was elected from Lamsang assembly seat defeating National People’s Party candidate Pukhrambam Sumati Devi by a margin of 400 votes.

Caretaker Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, newly-elected MLAs Biswajit Singh, Y. Khemchand Singh, and Govindas Konthoujam, Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar, Director General of Police P. Doungel and other top officials attended the function.

The term of the outgoing Assembly is due to expire on March 19.

Biren Singh on Friday resigned from his post and the Governor asked him to continue in his office until the new government takes charge. There is no confirmation yet as to when the next Chief Minister would be chosen, or when the new BJP-led government would assume office. Before the elections, the BJP had informally declared that Singh will be the party’s chief ministerial face and will head the next government.

20220313-182005

