BJP’s Ram Prasad Paul elected Tripura Assembly Dy Speaker

Ruling BJP MLA and former Minister Ram Prasad Paul on Tuesday was elected unopposed as the Deputy Speaker of the Tripura Assembly.

Paul was among the four ministers of the first BJP-led government who did not find place in the second saffron party-led government led by Chief Minister Manik Saha.

Saha along with eight other legislators, including a woman, on March 8 assumed office as the cabinet ministers against the total ministerial strength of 12.

The Chief Minister, opposition leader Animesh Debbarma, CPI(M) legislature party leader Jitendra Choudhury congratulated Paul for being elected as the Deputy Speaker of the House.

20230328-155406

