Bihar BJP President and MP Sanjay Jaiswal on Wednesday raised the brutal murder of a woman in Bhagalpur district in the Lok Sabha.

A woman died after a man cut off her breasts, hands, legs and ears with a sharp weapon at a public market. The incident took place on Saturday at the Pirpainti market in Bhagalpur district.

Speaking at the Lok Sabha on the opening day of the Winter Session of Parliament, Jaiswal accused the SSP of Bhagalpur of shielding the accused.

He said the accused mutilated an OBC woman named Neelam Devi who had borrowed money from him.

“I want to ask that if any person borrows money from a person belonging to a minority community and is unable to repay the same, would the latter have a licence to chop the legs, hands and private parts of the borrower? It is shocking that the Bhagalpur SSP is trying to save the murder accused,” Jaiswal said.

“What message does the SSP want to give to the society? He should apologise publicly. The case should be tried in a fast-track court and the Bihar government should seek capital punishment for the accused,” Jaiswal said.

Earlier, Bhagalpur SSP Babu Ram had said that the accused had stabbed the victim multiple times on the chest. She died during treatment at a hospital. The SSP also said that the breast of the victim was not chopped off, adding that the reason for the murder was money borrowed by the victim.

Some sources said that the accused was eyeing the woman to establish physical relationship with her. The victim probably turned down his proposal, which enraged him.

Ashok Yadav, the husband of the victim, said that his wife Neelam Devi was returning home from the market on foot as she couldn’t find any three-wheeler. When she reached near his shop, the accused, Sheikh Shakil, saw her alone. He chased her and stabbed her with a sharp-edged weapon from behind. Then, he reportedly chopped off her breasts.

The victim in her dying statement also took the name of Sheikh Shakil.

