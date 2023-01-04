INDIA

BJP’s SC/ST Morcha National Executive to be held in Mysuru

NewsWire
0
0

The BJP’s SC/ST Morcha is planning to hold its National Executive meeting in Mysuru in poll-bound Karnataka on January 8-9.

“BJP’s SC/ST Morcha meeting is to be held on January 8 and 9 in Mysuru. President J.P. Nadda will address the meeting, and national General Secretary, Organisation, B.L. Santhosh will also be attend,” a party source said.

Ahead of the Assembly elections this year, the BJP is holding various meetings in poll-bound states.

Karnataka is one of the important states where the ruling BJP is seeking to retain and a meeting of its SC/ST Morcha there holds significance.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is making a strong outreach among SCs and STs in Karnataka, and has hiked reservation for SCs by two per cent from 15 to 17 per cent and for STs by four per cent, from three to seven per cent.

With the Bellary meeting for STs, attended by party chief Nadda, meeting an overwhelming response, Bommai is planning to host more such outreach programmes in each district as almost 75-80 Assembly seats are influenced by SC/ST voters.

Bommai is also working on a social engineering initiative in which most disadvantaged among SCs/STs will be given focus, and also has also asked the administration to pay maximum attention to the concerns of SCs/STs, while all schemes must meet 100 per cent saturation and SCs/STs given priority.

20230104-233603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Anti-social elements attempt murder of police officer in Gujarat

    Stalin mourns the passing of acclaimed Tamil actor ‘Poo’ Ramu

    Body of associate of 3 lynched youths found in Tripura

    Army man held over ‘leaked objectionable videos’ of students in Punjab