A one-day meeting of the BJP state executive will be held in Lucknow on Sunday to chalk out the strategy to implement the central leadership’s plans for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The BJP’s win on maximum Lok Sabha seats of Uttar Pradesh had helped the party in forming the government at the Centre in 2019 and 2014.

The party hopes to win all 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh this time to further consolidate its position.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be the chief guest in the first session of the state executive meeting, for which more than 700 delegates have been invited from across the state and the party’s central body.

Apart from state office-bearers, BJP central office-bearers and Union Ministers who hail from Uttar Pradesh have been invited. District presidents and heads of the different wings of the party have also been invited.

The BJP, according to the party spokesman, will discuss a political resolution in which the party will appreciate the achievements of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in the Centre and Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh.

The party will also congratulate the leadership of Modi and Yogi for the party’s win in the Lok Sabha and Assembly bypoll in Uttar Pradesh in the past few months.

A strategy for winning the coming urban local body elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be discussed.

“The party has a challenge ahead to win those Lok Sabha seats it lost in 2019. The progress of Lok Sabha pravas yojna running for such constituencies is likely to be discussed in the meeting. The party, in the political resolution, will certainly target the Opposition for fake propaganda against the BJP government,” said a party functionary.

“As discussed in the national executive meet, the party’s wings have to run mass contact programme in border areas. Morcha heads could be given some directives in this regard in the meeting. Uttar Pradesh’s several districts share border with Nepal,” said another party functionary.

