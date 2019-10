Lucknow, Oct 9 (IANS) BJP spokesman Sudhanshu Trivedi was on Wednesday declared elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh.

Trivedi was declared elected after the time for withdrawal was over on Wednesday.

No other candidate had filed nomination on the seat which was declared vacant following the demise of former Union Minister Arun Jaitley.

–IANS

amita/vd