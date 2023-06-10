Terming the BJP government as a “Suit boot Sarkar”, the Congress on Saturday urged the people of the coastal state to question the saffron party about its promises over inflation, mining resumption, status of land grabbing and free cylinders.

The state’s Congress General Secretary Vijay Bhike on Saturday addressed a press conference in Mapusa and lambasted the BJP for not keeping its promises.

“People should ask this government why it failed to provide annually 3 free LPG cylinders, which was their poll promise. It has even failed to resume mining activities in the state and hence the mining dependents are facing problems,” Bhike said.

He said that inflation is at an all time high and the government has failed to give respite. “This government should be questioned on these issues by the public,” he added.

“Illegal land grabbing in Calangute and other places are going on. But the government is mum over it. There were cases filed against MLA Michael Lobo in regard to illegalities and filling of land, but after he joined BJP there is no action against him,” Bhike pointed out.

He said that issue was raised in Assembly, but no action has been taken. “It seems like a Special Investigation Team was formed to do settings with land grabbers, if not then why there is no action against those involved in land grabbing. Even officers involved should be booked,” Bhike said.

