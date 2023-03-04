INDIA

The official Twitter handle of BJP has crossed 2 crore followers, IT cell head Amit Malviya tweeted on Saturday.

Sharing photos of various programmes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in video format, the BJP from its official Twitter account wrote, “And here we write a new chapter of unity, harmony, strength and support! Thank you and congratulations! We 20 million unite.” together!”

“In yet another stupendous achievement, BJP has now touched 20 million (2 crore) followers on Twitter,” Amit Malviya tweeted.

He also thanked the BJP for giving this number of followers as the highest and largest number of followers for any political party in the world.

BJP only follows three twitter official accounts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Party National President J.P Nadda.

