The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a membership drive to reach out to people who want to join the party for which they will have to scan the party’s QR code stickers near their houses.

According to sources, with this initiative the BJP wants to project itself as a party with a difference and one which constantly moves ahead with time.

The party will directly contact people or party workers will reach out to people for which QR codes have been used so that people need to scan the party’s QR code stickers.

Launching the party’s membership drive, Gujarat BJP President C.R. Patil said, “Some three lakh QR code stickers will be pasted at malls and public places such as bus stops and local markets which any person can scan and join the BJP.”

“There are 1,13,00,000 lakh primary members, who will reach out to people and make them party members, lakhs of electoral page committee members will be made primary members and the party’s primary members will be made active members,” Patil said, adding that for this frontal organisations and different cells office members have been roped in.

Gujarat has 50,100 booths for 182 Assembly seats and there were 4.33 crore people who voted in the 2017 Assembly elections.

During the 2021 elections in the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation area, there were 4,536 polling booths and 46,24,425 people who cast their votes.

Ahmedabad BJP Committee President Amit Shah is aiming to increase 20 per cent party membership per each booth.

Shah said party workers on the ground are approaching people and convincing them to join the saffron party.

In 2019, the BJP had four lakh members in Rajkot city but this time the party is aiming to increase it to five lakh, said Kamlesh Mirani, Rajkot BJP Committee President.

He added that the party has given a target to each ward committee which they will have to achieve when the party’s membership drive ends by July end.

Along with ward committees, office bearers for professional cells such as legal, doctors etc will be inducted as party members which will help strengthen the party.

20220617-144004