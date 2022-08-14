INDIA

On ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, the BJP blamed the Congress and the Communists for accepting the demand of the Muslim League for a separate nation.

In an over seven-minute video released by the saffron party on Sunday, the BJP indirectly blamed Jawaharlal Nehru and Congress leaders for bowing to the demand of a separate nation raised by the Muslim League led by Muhammad Ali Jinnah, instead of opposing it.

While narrating the story of Partition, the video frequently shows Nehru and Jinnah. It also features Cyril John Radcliffe, who drew the map to divide India into two nations, asking how those who had no knowledge of Indian culture, heritage, civilisation and values drew borders between people living together for centuries in just three weeks.

“Where were those people at that time who had the responsibility of fighting against these divisive forces,” the BJP asked while sharing the video on Twitter.

At the end, the BJP also blamed the Communists for the Partition.

Hitting back at the BJP with a series of tweets, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, “The real intent of PM to mark August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day is to use the most traumatic historical events as fodder for his current political battles. Lakhs upon lakhs were dislocated and lost their lives. Their sacrifices must not be forgotten or disrespected.”

In another tweet, Ramesh said, “The tragedy of Partition, cannot be misused to fuel hate & prejudice. The truth is Savarkar originated 2 nation theory and Jinnah perfected it. Sardar Patel wrote, ‘I felt that if we did not accept Partition, India would be split into many bits and would be completely ruined’.”

Ramesh also said that the “modern day Savarkars and Jinnahs are continuing their efforts to divide the nation”.

“The Indian National Congress will uphold the legacy of Gandhi, Nehru, Patel and many others who were untiring in their efforts to unite the nation. The politics of hate will be defeated,” Ramesh said in another tweet.

