Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath on Wednesday took a dig at the BJP’s proposed ‘Vikas Yatra’, that is expected to cover all 230 Assembly seats in the state, saying it will be party’s ‘Nikas’ (farewell) Yatra.

Addressing medipersons in Harda, he attacked the saffron party, claiming that the BJP had opportunity to take Madhya Pradesh forward but their 18-year rule has weakened the state’s economy.

“Madhya Pradesh is surrounded by five states and has enormous business opportunities here, but irony is that, even those selling their products in southern states, are establishing their factories in Haryana and Punjab due to the wrong policies of the state government,” he claimed.

He said that his government was ousted from power within 15 months due to which the promises made to the people during the 2018 Assembly elections could not fulfilled.

Kamal Nath claimed that had the Congress remained in power for full term (five years), things would have been different.

The former chief minister said that he tried to bring some changes and a lot of things changed, but “We got only 11 months in government, otherwise things would have changed today.”

“I accept that promises made to people were not fulfilled, because it wasn’t possible in 11 months. I will give my 11-months report card to the people and I would ask BJP to give its 18-year’s work report. Differences would be clear. It’s just not about the elections only, it it about the future of Madhya Pradesh and its people,” Kamal Nath said.

The BJP’s ‘Vikas Yatra’ is scheduled to start from February 5.

