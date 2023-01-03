INDIA

BJP’s ‘Vistarak Yojna’ to strengthen party for upcoming Assembly, LS polls

Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in nine states and the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to deploy a force of about 3,000 ‘Vistaraks’ (expansionists) across the country to strengthen the party, sources said.

Assembly elections are going to be held in Madhya Pradesh, Tripura, Karnataka, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh. Out of these, the BJP or its allies rule all, save Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh (Congress) and Telangana (Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi).

As per sources, these Vistaraks will work closely with the organisation at the local level in each assembly and Lok Sabha constituency and will report directly to the central leadership. They are also expected to prepare a ground report for the party ahead of the polls.

The BJP has fielded Vistaraks in all 119 Assembly seats of Telangana, and a few days ago, entrusted responsibility in 160 ‘weak’ Lok Sabha constituencies to them.

