BJY: Cong leaders meet J&K L-G, discuss security arrangements

The Congress leaders on Monday held a meeting with Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha to discuss the plan for the security arrangements for the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY) that would culminate in the union territory.

Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal tweeted: “#BharatJodoYatra is marching towards its final destination J&K. Held a meeting today with Manoj Sinha ji along with senior party leaders. Discussed the security arrangements and sought the cooperation of the administration.”

Rahul Gandhi would resume the Yatra on January 3 and hoist the National Flag on Republic Day in Srinagar.

The BJY entered the national capital on Saturday.

Gandhi had attacked the BJP and the RSS, saying their policies are to spread hate but the common people want harmony.

“The policies of the BJP and RSS are to spread fear and hatred, we will not allow it. I have opened a shop of love in the market of hatred,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi also has invited Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati and Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Jayant Singh to participate in the yatra, as per sources.

