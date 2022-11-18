INDIA

BJY: Indira Gandhi’s birth anniv – 90% marchers to be women

On the occasion of the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s 105th birth anniversary tomorrow (November 19), women will comprise 90 per cent of the marchers in Bharat Jodo Yatra, a top party leader said here on Friday.

Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh said that the decision to give increased representation to women in politics and political offices was taken by Indiraji and the late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Accordingly, women’s participation has increased hugely at all levels, including the local self-government bodies.

“Tomorrow, that grand vision of ‘Nari Shakti’ (Women Power) of the two leaders will be witnessed in the BJY… 90 per cent of the participants joining tomorrow shall be women,” Ramesh added.

He reiterated that though there are misconceptions of the BJY among some, the people of Maharashtra have given an overwhelming response to the initiative.

Referring to Rahul Gandhi’s comments on Swatantryaveer Vinayak D. Savarkar which have kicked up a political row, Ramesh pointed out that Gandhi had compared Birsa Munda and Savarkar while saying that Munda did not bend before the British.

He said that Gandhi had only cited the historical truth in the case of Savarkar which cannot be denied, and the Congress stand on this is clear, adding how the RSS had opposed the Quit India Movement of 1942.

“Though the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) have different views on Savarkar, it will not affect the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance here. As the BJY is eliciting a tremendous response, some people are trying to spoil the atmosphere,” Ramesh said.

