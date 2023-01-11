INDIA

BJY raising issues of hatred, unemployment & inflation: Rahul

NewsWire
0
0

Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY) entered Punjab on Wednesday with a visit to Gurudwara Fatehgarh Sahib. He said that this Yatra was to raise and fight the ‘biggest issues of the country — hatred, unemployment and inflation’.

While addressing the flag handover ceremony, he said that the Yatra was not about speaking but listening. ‘Listen to everyone who comes… only put views on the raised issue briefly’.

‘We wake up early in the morning and start walking and till evening we meet people and listen to their issues… I am meeting people in groups after the morning break and trying to get ground-level feedback.’

The Congress leader visited the Golden Temple on Tuesday, a day ahead of the Bharat Jodo Yatra entering Punjab .

After Punjab, the Yatra is scheduled to enter J&K on January 20. A brief halt for a day in Himachal Pradesh and the Yatra move to Kashmir where it will end on January 30 with hoisting of the national flag.

20230111-101406

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Bigg Boss 16’: Shalin loses cool over not getting ‘chicken’

    Normal to above normal rainfall in July for north, central, south...

    J&K: LG expresses gratitude to PM for sanctioning ex-gratia for flood...

    Decision to carry pregnancy or terminate it rooted in woman’s bodily,...