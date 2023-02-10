INDIA

BJYM Delhi Prez expelled, days after kidnapping of daughter

NewsWire
0
0

Vasu Rukhar, the Delhi President of the BJP’s youth wing, was expelled from the organisation following a controversy over the alleged kidnapping of his daughter.

Delhi BJP released an official statement, saying, “In view of your behaviour and activities, Vasu Rukhar is immediately relieved of your primary membership and immediately expelled from the party.”

The daughter of the Delhi President of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) was allegedly abducted from Jhandewalan in central Delhi on Wednesday and abandoned near a temple in Maurice Nagar, police had said.

According to a BJP source, “Rukhar’s wife was forced to abandon her one-and-a-half-year-old child as she was being harassed over having three daughters”.

A senior police officer said the probe revealed that the mother of the infant girl had “purposely” abandoned the child and later made the PCR call.

“We suspect that she must have done this to get rid of the girl child but we are still probing the reason behind her action,” he added.

The Delhi Commission for Women had also issued a notice to the police in connection with the alleged kidnapping of Rukhar’s daughter.

20230211-004804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Aaftab brought to FSL Rohini for polygraph test amid high security

    PLI scheme boosts production of over 35 products in India: Mandaviya

    I see my book as a journey of healing, forgiveness: Sarah...

    ‘Bigg Boss 16’: Priyanka, Archana lose their cool over Nimrit’s ghost...