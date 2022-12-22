INDIA

BJYM leader booked for land grab in UP’s Bareilly, detained

NewsWire
0
0

A Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leader and his father have been detained allegedly for bulldozing a labourer’s hut in the Faridpur area of the district.

Daya Shankar, SHO Faridpur police station said, “We have registered an FIR under the sections of rioting, voluntarily causing hurt, etc., and detained Pradeep and two others.”

Pradeep Yadav is a BJYM leader and his father Dhyan Pal Singh has also been named in the FIR.

According to police, Sitaram, a cart puller, had been living with his family since 2007 in a hut on Bisalpur road. He alleged Pradeep was trying to forcibly evict the family from the hut and occupy the land.

20221222-142406

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    K’taka Cong leader accused of taking bribe for Mayor’s post

    Isaac doesn’t need not to appear till Aug 17, ED tells...

    J&K police seek public’s help after arrest of culprits behind terror...

    MHA likely to review security situation in J&K following attacks