A Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leader and his father have been detained allegedly for bulldozing a labourer’s hut in the Faridpur area of the district.

Daya Shankar, SHO Faridpur police station said, “We have registered an FIR under the sections of rioting, voluntarily causing hurt, etc., and detained Pradeep and two others.”

Pradeep Yadav is a BJYM leader and his father Dhyan Pal Singh has also been named in the FIR.

According to police, Sitaram, a cart puller, had been living with his family since 2007 in a hut on Bisalpur road. He alleged Pradeep was trying to forcibly evict the family from the hut and occupy the land.

