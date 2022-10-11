Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS), the RSS-affiliated farmer union, has demanded the government to completely remove Goods and Services Tax (GST) imposed on agricultural equipment, and also raise the financial assistance under Kisan Samman Nidhi(PM-KISAN) in proportion to the increase in inflation.

The BKS activists are trying to create a mass movement in all the provinces of the country through programmes like communication in villages, sit-in demonstrations and padyatras to press their demands.

To press the government regarding their demands, BKS is also going to organise a rally of farmers – ‘Kisan Garjana Rally’ – in Delhi on December 19 this year, aimed at mobilising lakhs of farmers from across the country.

The roadmap of the movement was discussed in detail in the recent meeting of the All India Executive Committee of the BKS and the chief office bearers of the provinces in Delhi.

Speaking on the decision taken in the two-day meeting, All-India secretary Sai Reddy and General Secretary Mohini Mohan Mishra said, “Along with the security of foodgrains, the safety of farmers is also very important. Farmers have ensured the food security of the country by producing abundant crops but the condition of the farmer still remains the same.

They added that the slogan of BSS has been ‘We will fill the stock of the country but we will take the fair price.’ But the farmers, who grow crop, are not getting remunerative price on the basis of cost.

They said that farmers are not getting input credit for their products, so the GST on agricultural inputs should be removed and the financial aid of Kisan Samman Nidhi should also be increased in proportion to the increase in inflation in agricultural inputs.

They also insisted on improving the economic condition of the farmers and on making agriculture profitable.

Reddy further said that the Sangh is agitating to press the demand of profitable price on the basis of cost, but the governments have not made any efforts for the same. Therefore, the workers from across the country will voice their rights by participating in the rally.

