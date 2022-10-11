INDIA

BKS demands removal of GST on agriculture equipment

NewsWire
0
0

Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS), the RSS-affiliated farmer union, has demanded the government to completely remove Goods and Services Tax (GST) imposed on agricultural equipment, and also raise the financial assistance under Kisan Samman Nidhi(PM-KISAN) in proportion to the increase in inflation.

The BKS activists are trying to create a mass movement in all the provinces of the country through programmes like communication in villages, sit-in demonstrations and padyatras to press their demands.

To press the government regarding their demands, BKS is also going to organise a rally of farmers – ‘Kisan Garjana Rally’ – in Delhi on December 19 this year, aimed at mobilising lakhs of farmers from across the country.

The roadmap of the movement was discussed in detail in the recent meeting of the All India Executive Committee of the BKS and the chief office bearers of the provinces in Delhi.

Speaking on the decision taken in the two-day meeting, All-India secretary Sai Reddy and General Secretary Mohini Mohan Mishra said, “Along with the security of foodgrains, the safety of farmers is also very important. Farmers have ensured the food security of the country by producing abundant crops but the condition of the farmer still remains the same.

They added that the slogan of BSS has been ‘We will fill the stock of the country but we will take the fair price.’ But the farmers, who grow crop, are not getting remunerative price on the basis of cost.

They said that farmers are not getting input credit for their products, so the GST on agricultural inputs should be removed and the financial aid of Kisan Samman Nidhi should also be increased in proportion to the increase in inflation in agricultural inputs.

They also insisted on improving the economic condition of the farmers and on making agriculture profitable.

Reddy further said that the Sangh is agitating to press the demand of profitable price on the basis of cost, but the governments have not made any efforts for the same. Therefore, the workers from across the country will voice their rights by participating in the rally.

20221011-150609

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi reports 93 new Covid cases, two deaths

    Guide to report extreme weather events

    4 die after consuming spurious liquor in UP

    Cong asks dissenters to join hands to combat BJP in elections