Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) activists will now wear uniforms.

BKU national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait has asked its members to keep their identity separate from other farmers’ outfits by following a dress code.

This, apparently, comes after a recent clash between the two factions of BKU in Muzaffarnagar.

“A dress code has been decided. If a BKU worker ever goes to an official meeting, talks to an officer, he will wear a green scarf, badge and green cap. Without insignia, no BKU activist will participate in protests,” Tikait said.

He further said, “In many south Indian states, the farmers’ outfits wear a green scarf. So, this (dress code) will help you maintain your own identity. I appeal to all to follow the guidelines.”

Letters in this regard have been sent to all members.

“It is a necessity to create an identity in the public domain. BKU workers can now be spotted in large gatherings. Also, our farmer organisation is popular and disciplined. We do not want anyone to take advantage of it,” he added.

