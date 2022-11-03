INDIA

BKU expanding base among women

The Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) is expanding its base among women now.

The BKU organised a women’s panchayat here a day ago to discuss issues related to their rights.

Sunita Tikait, wife of BKU national spokesman Rakesh Tikait, said, “We work in farmlands like other members of our family do, but we are not aware of our rights. Government policies directly impact women, who run a farmer’s home. We should be provided information and the benefits.

“Under the circumstances, it has become important that we step up and assert our demands,” she said.

She said that the next ‘Maha panchayat’ will be held after two weeks in which women from neighbouring states, such as Haryana, will also participate.

At the panchayat, several other issues were agreed upon.

It was decided that women would wean their men away from alcohol. If a male member takes liquor, he will have to pay Rs 25 per day to his family.

A decision to reduce expenses and increase income was also made. Women should pay more attention towards the studies of their children and discuss problems among themselves.

A maha panchayat of women will be held in Sisauli on November 17.

The BKU, according to sources, feels that the involvement of women in farmers’ issues would substantially increase the strength of the organisation and make it more vibrant.

20221103-151003

