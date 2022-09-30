The Mumbai zone of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has busted an international drugs syndicate and arrested its two members including a Bolivian woman and a Nigerian national who were smuggling ‘Black Cocaine’ valued at Rs 13 crore, an official said on Friday.

The Black Cocaine is a rare drug which is a mixture of regular cocaine with other chemicals to dodge the sniffer dogs, and also manipulate dosage as per target consumer.

A senior NCB official said that they got a tip-off that a South American national would be arriving at Mumbai through flight with a consignment of drugs which would be further passed around Mumbai and in nearby states.

“The input was closely monitored and carefully analysed after which a Bolivian lady who was to be travelling from Brazil to Goa with layovers at Addis Ababa and Mumbai was identified. The official laid a trap and the woman was caught,” said the NCB official.

The woman was held on September 26 shortly after her flight landed. She was moving around to board the connecting flight to Goa but was nabbed.

The official said that she was questioned in routine manner about her purpose of visit and contents in her luggage to which she could not give any satisfactory reply.

“Consequently, a thorough search of her luggage led to discovery of false cavities wherein 12 packets were stored. Upon checking the packets, black coloured substance was found. She eventually confessed that the material is (3.2 kg) Black Cocaine. She confessed that she was supposed to deliver the said consignment to an foreign receiver in Goa,” the official said.

The NCB officials later also identified the receiver of Black Cocaine in Goa.

A trap was laid out at a hotel in Goa and an Nigerian national was apprehended.

The Nigerian national also confessed about being part of the international drug syndicate.

The seizure comes at the onset of the festive and party season in the region and since the type of drug is new, it would have been sold off easily into the market.

The trend is being initiated by various drug syndicates to attract newer consumers.

