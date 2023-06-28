Uncategorized

Black flag demonstration against TN Guv in Salem

Chennai, June 28( IANS) A group of 300 people, including Dravida Kazhagam workers and other Dalit outfits, staged a black flag demonstration against Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi in Salem.

The protest took place as the Governor was on his way to the Periyar University to attend the convocation ceremony.

The protesters, which also include CPI-M cadres, held placards that said Ravi was an RSS man and should be removed from the post.

The Dravida Kazhagam and the Ambedkar Forum have been relentlessly demanding the Governor’s removal.

Police reached the spot and removed the protesters and ensured a smooth passage to Ravi.

On Monday, the Periyar University’s Registrar Thangavelu had issued a circular against wearing black outfits during the convocation ceremony, saying it was a directive from the Salem district police

However, the police clarified that they did not issued such a directive.

On Tuesday, the circular was withdrawn.

