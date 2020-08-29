‘Black Panther’ star Chadwick Boseman dies at 43 after colon cancer battle

Boseman died at his home in the Los Angeles area with his wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, and family by his side, his publicist, Nicki Fioravante, told the Associated Press.

Boseman’s Black Panther costars are paying tribute to the late actor following the devastating news of his death.

Boseman, 43, died following a four-year long battle with colon cancer, his team wrote on his Instagram page Friday. He played King T’Challa in 2018’s Black Panther, a role his team said was “the honor of his career.”

Angela Bassett, who played T’Challa’s mother Ramonda, penned a touching message on her Instagram page, sharing that she and Boseman had met many years before he became a star.

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” his family said in the statement. “From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more — all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”

His death comes amid a national reckoning with racial injustice and on Major League Baseball’s Jackie Robinson Day, in which every player in the big leagues wears the Brooklyn Dodger great’s uniform number one day each season. He portrayed Robinson in the Brian Helgeland-directed drama 42.