INDIALIFESTYLE

Black Panther X JJ Valaya

NewsWire
0
0

New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANSlife) JJ Valaya has associated with the uber talented and Oscar winning costume designer Ruth Carter for the movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

For the hit movie JJ Valaya worked with Carter collaborating closely to produce some exceptionally remarkable looks for the role of Queen Ramonda, played by accomplished actress Angela Bassett. The character of the queen, which was exquisitely portrayed via her outfit, was defined by opulent fabrics, graceful embellishments, creative prints, and of course, timeless and beloved needlework. Specifically created for the persona, the line transcends its journey by fusing the ethos with the queen’s.

The World of Valaya, the luxury lifestyle and fashion collection of fashion guru JJ Valaya, is housed in the JW Marriott Hotel in the centre of contemporary Delhi.

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20221125-123803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bulli Bai App case: Court denies anticipatory bail to Vishal Jha

    EC imposes 7-day campaign ban on Trinamool MLA for threatening voters

    Pramod Sawant extends greetings on Goa Revolution Day

    Gunshots during army search operation in J&K’s Poonch