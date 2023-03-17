INDIA

Black Rice can be exported if cultivated on larger scale: Goa Minister

Goa Agriculture Minister Ravi Naik on Friday said that ‘Black Rice’ is sold at Rs 400 per kg in the state and if there is more demand then it can be exported to foreign countries.

Naik was speaking after meeting people in ‘Prashasan Tumchya Dari’ (governance at doorstep) program at Panaji.

With a view to marking the completion of nine years of Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre and four years of Pramod Sawant-led government in Goa, the state government will hold a two-day programme ‘Prashasan Tumchya Dari’ on March 17 and 18 to interact with the people and stakeholders.

Youths have started to grow black rice. It is sold at Rs 400 a kg. I have even purchased it at the same rate. It will benefit youths if they cultivate black rice. Foreign tourists who visit Goa will purchase it and it can be exported, Naik said, adding black rice has health benefits.

“If cultivation is done on a larger scale and if it gets demand then it can be exported,” Naik said.

He reiterated that during the monsoon season, water can be harvested by constructing dams across the state.

“Same thing we can do with black rice. It can definitely be exported,” Naik said.

He said that the aim of the government is to provide facilities at the doorsteps of every household in the state.

“The government has provided many schemes irrespective of caste and creed. Our government under Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa 2.0 has introduced various schemes in the agriculture sector. It is our duty to see that every scheme benefits our people,” Naik said.

He said that the central funds should be utilised for the development of the people.

“It is sometimes difficult for people to reach out to their ministers with their grievances, therefore people can make use of this opportunity to put forth their difficulties in front of the ministers and government officials,” Naik said.

