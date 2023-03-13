New Delhi, March 13 (IANSlife) With three nominations and two wins at the Oscars, India was shining at the at the 95th Academy Awards. Actress Deepika Padukone made her debut at prestigious awards, choosing to channel old world Hollywood glamour on the champagne-gold carpet.

Padukone, a presenter at the event, chose a glamorous bespoke Louis Vuitton gown which she paired with a Cartier necklace. The actress received mixed reviews for her fashion choice, as some deemed the dress boring and predictable while others felt it was glamorous. Being the face of the French luxury house, Deepika Padukone is nowadays usually more often than not, spotted dressed in Louis Vuitton, whether it be for airport looks or international film and sporting events.

It was the song ‘Naatu Naatu’ from the film RRR which won the Oscars for Best Original Song that stole the show. The performance of the song received a standing ovation at the global event, and actors Junios NTR and Ram Charan were spotted cheering the loudest. Making India proud both actors choose to dress in Indian designers and silhouettes for the occasion.

Ram Charan chose a Shantanu & Nikhil custom-made bandhgala jacket, teamed with an asymmetrical kurta, and straight pants, and accessorised with golden brooch. Jr NTR wore a bespoke outfit created by designer Gaurav Gupta. The angrakha style outfit featured an embellished hold tiger on the the shoulder and arm. Gupta’s designs have been chosen by many international stars at leading red carpet events including the likes of Cardi B.

The international celebrities who really made an impact with their outfits included Malala Yousafzai and Lady Gaga. The Pakistani Nobel Peace Prize laureate made her Academy Awards debut dressed in a silver sequinned Ralph Lauren gown featuring a hood.

Lady Gaga wowed both on the red carpet and on stage as she presented two strikingly different looks. For the walk on the champagne carpet she choose a Versace gown from the label’s latest fall collection worn on the runway by model Gigi Hadid. The structured corset gown had a sexy sheer element and was teamed five rows of diamonds from the house of Tiffany & Co. For her performance, Gaga stripped down the glamour to pair of black jeans and a black T-shirt, almost no make-up and sneakers.

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20230313-175004