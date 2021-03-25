Xiaomi-backed Black Shark has launched two new gaming smartphones Black Shark 4 and Black Shark 4 PRO in China.

The base of Black Shark 4 6GB + 128GB model will cost 2,499 yuan, the 8GB + 128GB storage model comes with a price tag of 2,699 yuan. Besides, the 12GB + 128GB, 12GB + 256GB storage models are priced at 2,999 yuan respectively, reports news portal Gizbot.

On the other hand, the Pro model will cost 3,999 yuan for the base 8GB + 256GB storage variant, 4,499 yuan for the 12GB + 256GB storage variant, and lastly, the high-end 16GB + 512GB model will be available at 5,299 yuan.

Under the hood, the Black Shark 4 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, while the Pro model gets the Snapdragon 888 chipset.

The chipset of the standard model is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. In contrast, the Pro model is clubbed with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The Black Shark 4 Pro has a 64MP main camera while the Black Shark 4 has a 48MP main camera. On the front, both these smartphones get a 20MP shooter for selfies

The 4 Pro additionally has a 2-layer liquid cooling system and a technology called RAMDISK designed to boost app performance by using RAM as disk storage.

Both phones come with a 6.67-inch E4 AMOLED display-sourced from Samsung-with FHD+ resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. Both phones have a 4,500mAh battery with 120W fast charging.

