‘Black Widows’ ready to strike, leading ladies excited

Mumbai, Oct 3 (IANS) Mona Singh, Swastika Mukherjee, Shamita Shetty and Raima Sen — the four leading ladies of the upcoming web series Black Widows — are excited about the show, which they say projects them in a powerful manner.

The Indian version of the web series will be the eighth international remake following adaptations in Ukraine, Estonia, Lithuania, the Middle East, Mexico, Scandinavia and the Czech Republic.

Talking about the show, Mona said: “We had a fantastic time shooting for the show and every member of the crew has gone above and beyond to ensure we deliver a great product. I am confident that the first look will create intrigue.”

Swastika mentioned: “This is a huge responsibility on the team, given the reputation of the international show, and all the actors have strived to create something quite extraordinary.”

Raima added: “Shooting for ‘Black Widows’ has been a fun ride! There is a talented bunch of actors, each with clearly defined characters. The first look will surely give the audience a sneak-peek into each of our roles.”

The show also features Sharad Kelkar, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Aamir Ali, and Sabyasachi Chakraborty.

Directed by Birsa Dasgupta, the show is a quirky drama set in a small picturesque town in India. It revolves around how three best friends, who thought they got away with the perfect crime of killing their abusive husbands, find all has not ended yet.

The series is slated to premiere in December on Zee5.

–IANS

