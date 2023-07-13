INDIA

BlackBerry expands global cybersecurity software development in India

BlackBerry on Thursday announced that it is expanding its global software development capability with a new cybersecurity hub in India, with facilities dually located in Bengaluru and Noida.

The company is also adding local expertise to its global software and services teams in multiple locations, as well as using Cylance AI to help stop cyberattacks in India and the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.

Cylance AI is BlackBerry’s next-gen cybersecurity software which is in its seventh generation that boasts the industry’s largest malware database, trained on billions of diverse threat data sets over several years of real-world operation.

“By expanding BlackBerry’s global software and services footprint to India, we will enhance support for our customers and partners in APAC and Japan, while nurturing the next generation of cyber-defenders who want to upskill in AI and Machine Learning, Shishir Singh, Chief Technology Officer, BlackBerry Cybersecurity, said in a statement.

This new regional expansion plan will augment BlackBerry’s existing software and services teams based in Canada, the US and Europe.

By the end of 2023, BlackBerry’s India cybersecurity hub plans to have more than 100 employees specialising in areas such as Generative AI and Machine Learning (ML), data science and analytics, threat intelligence, networks, Unified Endpoint Management (UEM), cloud and software development.

