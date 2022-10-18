WORLD

Blackouts in over 1,000 Ukraine towns after massive Russian rocket attacks

NewsWire
0
0

More than a thousand towns and villages across Ukraine remain without power after massive Russian attacks in recent days, Ukrainian officials said, as per media reports.

Emergency services spokesman Oleksandr Khorunzhyi said that more than 70 people have been killed in rocket and drone strikes since October 7, the BBC reported.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that 30 per cent of Ukraine’s power stations have been destroyed in the past eight days.

Parts of the capital Kiev have no power and water after new strikes on Tuesday, BBC reported.

Kiev Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said that all three victims of the latest Russian strikes were employees of “critical infrastructure”, adding that two facilities in the capital have been hit.

Power and water were cut in Zhytomyr, west of the capital, and one energy facility was hit in the south-eastern city of Dnipro.

At Tuesday’s briefing in Kiev, Khorunzhyi said: “In the period from October 7 to 18, as a result of shelling of energy facilities, about 4,000 settlements in 11 regions [of Ukraine] were cut off. Currently, according to the energy ministry, 1,162 settlements remain without power.”

After suffering a series of painful defeats on the battlefield, Russia has stepped up attacks in recent weeks on electricity infrastructure in cities away from the front lines, BBC reported.

Ukrainian emergency officials have rushed to repair the damage, but the strikes, ahead of winter, have raised concerns about how the system will respond.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of the president’s office, said that “everyone should be ready, first, to save electricity, and second, rolling power blackouts are also possible if strikes continue”.

“The entire population needs to prepare for a tough winter,” Tymoshenko said.

20221018-224201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    German police to carry out planned detonations after Berlin forest fire

    Electric scooters spark traffic security concerns in Turkey

    Belarusian aircraft can now carry nuke arms: Lukashenko

    Portugal lowers fire danger rating back to ‘alert situation’