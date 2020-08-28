Blackpink & Selena Gomez drop sugary new single ‘Ice Cream’

Blackpink and Selena Gomez have dropped the playful video for their highly anticipated new single “Ice Cream.” Blackpink will be releasing their debut album on October 2nd.

In the clip, Gomez and the ladies of Blackpink can be seen hanging out in a pastel-colored world, driving an ice cream truck, biking around and hanging out on a basketball court, while often enjoying the creamy confection that they liken to the feelings they catch for the ones they desire.

Gomez leads off with “Come a little closer ’cause you’re looking thirsty.” On the chorus they sing, “Diamonds on my wrist, so he call me ice cream/ You can double dip ’cause I know you like me/ Ice cream chillin’ chillin’.”

“Ice Cream” is the second single of “Blackpink: The Album,” following up the trap-pop track “How You Like That.” Earlier this year, the quartet joined Lady Gaga for the Grammy winner’s “Chromatica” track “Sour Candy.” In anticipation of this new single, Gomez invested in the ice cream brand Serendipity — which owns the famed NYC restaurant Serendipity3. Along with the release of the song, a flavor called Cookies & Cream Remix (with pink vanilla ice cream) is to go on sale Friday.