Blackpink’s Jennie exits concert due to her ‘deteriorating condition’

Blackpink’s Jennie Kim is taking time to recover. The singer was recently forced to exit the stage during Blackpink’s Born Pink tour stop in Australia due to her “deteriorating condition”.

The girl group’s label, YG Entertainment explained in a statement: “Jennie was unable to complete the stage due to her deteriorating condition. We would like to extend our sincerest apologies to all the fans who have shown their support for Blackpink and those who attended the event. We kindly ask for your understanding in this situation,” reports People magazine.

The statement, accessed by People continued: “Jennie expressed her strong determination to carry on with the performance until the end. However, following medical advice on site, we immediately took measures to ensure she receives ample rest and stability.”

YG Entertainment concluded the statement by adding that Jennie, 27, “assures that she will recover as soon as possible” and will do the “utmost to support Jennie’s speedy recovery.”

As per People, in a video captured by a fan, Jennie is seen dancing alongside her bandmates Ros’, Lisa and Jisoo during a performance of ‘Lovesick Girls’. Suddenly, Jennie turned around and walked down the steps to exit the stage as fans screamed: “We love you Jennie.”

The pop star also shared an apology on her Instagram Stories writing: “Dear Melbourne Blinks, I am so sorry I wasn’t able to finish the show on Sunday. I’m doing my best to recover atm (at the moment). Your understanding and support mean the world to me. Thank you everyone who came to our Melbourne show. Love you guys.”

20230614-121403

