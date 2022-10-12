ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

‘Blade’, ‘Deadpool 3’, ‘Fantastic Four’, ‘Secret Wars’ and more Marvel films delayed

NewsWire
0
0

Disney has paused its film schedule, delaying the releases of ‘Blade’, ‘Deadpool 3’, ‘Fantastic Four’ and other major Marvel properties.

As part of the shuffle, ‘Blade’ has moved from November 3, 2023, to September 6, 2024.

‘Deadpool 3’ has relocated from September 6, 2024, to November 8, 2024; ‘Fantastic Four’ has shifted from November 8, 2024, to February 14, 2025; an untitled Marvel film has been pushed from February 14, 2025, to November 7, 2025; ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ has been delayed from November 7, 2025, to May 1, 2026; and another untitled Marvel film set for May 1, 2026 has been removed from Disney’s calendar, reports ‘Variety’.

In non-comic book news, Searchlight’s historical drama ‘Chevalier’, starring Kelvin Harrison Jr. as the musician Chevalier de Saint-Georges, will open in theaters on April 7, 2023; ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ is set for May 24, 2024; and ‘A Haunting in Venice’ is dated for September 15, 2023.

In the case of ‘Blade’, the yearlong postponement is unsurprising, given the recent news that Bassam Tariq exited the project, leaving the film without a director.

Marvel has paused the production — starring Mahershala Ali as the title vampire slayer — as the studio looks to hire a new helmer.

Given the interconnected storylines in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the substantial delay for ‘Blade’ reverberated on the rest of the films in development.

The next Marvel movie to hit the big screen will be November’s ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, which marks the end of Phase Four of the MCU.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige announced in July at San Diego Comic-Con that ‘Fantastic Four’ will kick off Phase Six, making ‘Blade’ and ‘Deadpool 3’ the final two films to round out Phase Five.

20221012-105005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    William Shatner got emotional after space trip

    Court orders release of Roman Polanski case transcript

    Disney and Pixar’s next film ‘Elemental’ to release on June 16,...

    Demi Lovato was minutes away from losing her life in 2018