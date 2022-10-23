ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Blast from the past: Iswarya Menon visits her old school in Erode

Actress Iswarya Menon, who is fast gaining popularity in the Tamil and Telugu industries, has shared details of the visit she paid to the school she studied in. Taking to Instagram, the actress wrote a post titled: ‘Another Kutti story’.

The actress said: “I was born in Erode, Tamil Nadu. My entire schooling was done in Erode (A proud small town girl). Eleventh and 12th, I did my schooling in Vellalar Matriculation School.”

“Post my 12th standard, I hadn’t visited my school. And yesterday, I visited them after years with my best friend from school, Madhu.”

“And Oh My God, it was bliss! It was beautiful! The entire experience. It was humbling!”

“Met the teachers who taught me. They had pride in their eyes for me and the kids went absolute crazy! Moments like this are the moments I live for. Humbled and grateful beyond words.”

