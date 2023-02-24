INDIA

Blast in Meerut leaves several trapped

An explosion in the compressor of a cold storage in UP’s Meerut city on Friday, has left several injured after a shaft collapsed, officials said.

While some reports said that five labourers had died, there was no confirmation.

The incident took place in Daurala police circle and officials have reached the spot.

Several workers are suspected to be trapped under the shaft of the unit which plunged due to the jolt of the explosion and the pressure of the burst.

Visuals show workers being taken out of the rubble and debris all around the cold storage unit. Locals assisted the labourers on site.

