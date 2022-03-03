SOUTH ASIA

Blast in Quetta kills 3, injures 24

By NewsWire
0
0

At least three people were killed and 24 others injured in a blast in Pakistan’s Quetta city, an official has confirmed.

Media Coordinator of Health Department of Balochistan province Waseem Baig said that the victims included a deputy superintendent of police, reports Xinhua news agency.

The blast took place on Wednesday night near a police vehicle in a busy market located at the Fatima Jinnah Road of the city.

Police, security forces and rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the bodies and the injured to a hospital.

The death toll might further increase as five of the wounded were in critical condition, the police said.

The bomb disposal squad of police is currently investigating the nature of the blast.

Several vehicles parked nearby were also damaged, while a shop was engulfed in flames, said local reports.

Police and security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.

No group or individual has claimed the blast yet.

20220303-095602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.