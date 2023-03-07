INDIA

Blast in scrap pile kills one in Hyderabad

A 30-year-old scrap dealer was killed in a blast in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in the Moosapet area when the dealer was uploading scrap on a vehicle on HP Road.

According to eyewitnesses, the blast took place when a chemical tin container fell on ground while the man was uploading the goods on the vehicle.

The dealer, identified as Mohammed Nazeer, was critically injured in the blast. Police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured person to Gandhi Hospital, where he succumbed while undergoing treatment.

The deceased was a resident of Bholakpur in Musheerabad. Nazeer’s father Islamil used to buy scrap. Nazeer was helping upload the material on a vehicle when the explosion occurred.

A police officer at Sanathnagar police station said they have registered a case and took up investigation.

Similar incidents were reported in the city in the recent past. One person was killed and another injured when they were dumping chemicals in a manhole in Afzalgunj area on June 12, 2022.

Earlier, two ragpickers had also lost their lives in similar incidents

