Blast injures 2 children in Afghanistan’s Kabul

At least two children were injured in a blast in Police District 5 here on Thursday, Interior Ministry spokesperson Abdul Nafi said.

It was a roadside bomb that injured two children in the Niazbeg area, he said without providing more details.

An eyewitness, on the condition of anonymity, claimed that the blast targeted a learning course named “Moral” in Charahi Qambar area of Police District 5.

The roadside bomb explosion is the third security incident in Kabul since Tuesday.

On Tuesday, two bomb blasts targeted a school in Police District 18, leaving at least six people dead and many others wounded. On Wednesday, a blast also injured one person, police said.

20220421-180209

