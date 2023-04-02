A blast occurred in a private car in Srinagar on Sunday, but nobody, including the elderly couple in it, were injured, police said.

“A blast took place in the rear of a Honda city vehicle numbered JK01M 0878 on the Boulevard road,” a police official said, adding that a couple, identified as Mrs and Mr Hafizullah Bhat, residents of Kralsangri, Nishat were in the vehicle at that time.

“Both are safe and sound. Prima facie the blast looks like some equipment failure. A police Team is on the spot,” the official said.

