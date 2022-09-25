INDIASOUTH ASIAWORLD

Blast kills 1, wounds 3 in Afghanistan’s Badakhshan province

NewsWire
0
0

One person was killed and three others injured as a blast rocked Faizabad city, the capital of Afghanistan’s northern Badakhshan province, Provincial Head of Information and Culture Department Qari Maazudin Ahmadi said.

The blast took place in front of Faizabad Municipality at 4 p.m. local time, killing one civilian and injuring three others, the official added on Sunday.

Ahmadi said an investigation was underway, Xinhua news agency reported.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the blast.

On Friday, a deadly blast outside a mosque in the Afghanistan capital Kabul claimed seven lives and injured more than 40 others.

20220926-003002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    President greets people on Mahavir Jayanti, regional new years

    BJP MLA dubs RJD ‘Rail Jalao Party’

    India U-17 girls go down to Chile 1-3

    Procure entire paddy from Telangana, KCR to PM Modi