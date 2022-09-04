WORLD

Blast kills 3 children, wounds 3 others in Afghanistan

NewsWire
0
0

Three children lost their lives and three others sustained injuries as an explosive device went off in Nad Ali district of Afghanistan’s southern Helmand province.

The blast took place in Hiwad Bazaar area on Saturday afternoon, killing three children and injuring three others, provincial police spokesman Ahmad Jan said.

All the victims were students of a religious school, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the official.

A day earlier on Friday, a deadly blast killed 18 people including a renowned cleric and injured 23 others in western Herat province of war-torn Afghanistan.

20220904-094602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Macron proposes ‘European political community’

    6 killed, 5 wounded in IS attacks in Iraq

    Lebanon urges int’l support for quick, safe return of Syrian refugees

    Russia-US ties at lowest point in years: Putin