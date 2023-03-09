SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Blast kills Afghan provincial governor

The governor of Afghanistan’s northern Balkh province was killed in a blast that targeted his office in Mazar-i-Sharif city on Thursday, the spokesman of the Taliban-run government in Kabul confirmed.

“Unfortunately I have received information that Hajji Mullah Mohammad Daud Mazamil was killed in a blast organised by enemies of Islam,” Mujahid said in a tweet.

According to police, the blast took place at 9.27 a.m. on the second floor of Mazamil’s office when a suicide bomber blew himself up, killing himself and two others including the Governor.

Two more people, including a civilian, were injured in the attack.

This is the first time that the armed elements opposing the Kabul regime has targeted a high profile official since the Taliban assumed power in Afghanistan in August 2021.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack.

