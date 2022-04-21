SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Blast rocks Afghanistan’s Kunduz city, over a dozen injured

NewsWire
0
1

A blast rocked Kunduz city, capital of Afghanistan’s northern Kunduz province, on Thursday, leaving over a dozen of people injured, a doctor said.

All the injured have been taken to a hospital for treatment, Xinhua news agency reported.

The doctor on condition of anonimity, said: “Fourteen injured persons from the blast have been taken to a hospital and there were no deaths.”

However, an eyewitness who also declined to be named said that four dead bodies and 16 injured people had been taken to a hospital in Kunduz city.

Police are yet to make comments.

Kabul and the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif in Afghanistan also experienced bomb blasts on Thursday.

20220421-175205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India supplies 11,000 MT of rice to SL ahead of national...

    Nepal Prime Minister’s India visit to strengthen ties

    Aurat march & religious parties come face to face in Pakistan

    Pakistan to approach IMF for second bailout package