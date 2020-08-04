Canindia News

Blast rocks Beirut in run-up to Hariri assassination case verdict

by CanIndia New Wire Service016

Beirut, Aug 4 (IANS) Ahead of the UN tribunal’s verdict in the 2005 assassination of Lebanon’s former Prime Minister Rafik Hariri, a bomb blast shook Beirut on Tuesday, reports said.

According to the BBC, the explosion was in the city’s port area, with videos and local media showing a billowing mushroom cloud, people trapped under debris, and extensive damage, but there was no word of what caused the blast and who was responsible.

A witness described the blast as “defeaning”.

Lebanon’s Health Minister, Hamad Hasan, apprehended many injuries and extensive damage, it said.

There were reports of another explosion at the Hariri residence in the city but no official confirmation.

The UN tribunal is due to issue its verdict on Friday in the trial in absentia of the four suspects, all from the Hezbollah militia. Hariri was assassinated in a massive car bomb blast in downtown Beirut in February 2005.

The popular Sunni businessman-turned-politician’s death soon led to a wave of protests – the “Cedar Revolution” – that ultimately forced Syria to wind up its long-standing military presence in Lebanon.

–IANS

vd

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Mass protest staged in HK over extradition bill

CanIndia New Wire Service

UK PM’s aide could face private prosecution over lockdown trips

CanIndia New Wire Service

Trump directs US troops reduction in Germany

CanIndia New Wire Service

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.