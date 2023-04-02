INDIA

Blasts took place in Sasaram during making of bombs, says Bihar DGP

NewsWire
0
0

In wake of the violence in Bihar’s Sasaram and Nalanda, Director General of Police Rajvinder Singh Bhatti on Sunday said the explosion in Sasaram’s Sherganj area occurred during the making of bombs.

He said that 6 persons were injured in the blast and were admitted to the BHU in Varanasi.

“There accused were manufacturing bombs when the explosion took place. Six persons were injured in this accident and it has nothing to do with the Ram Navami march. The forensic team has collected the samples of the explosive and analysis is currently underway,” Bhatti said.

The statement of the DGP came soon after Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during his rally in Nawada on Sunday, claimed that firing and bomb blasts took place in Sasaram.

The DGP said that the Bihar Police will arrest the accused after they are discharged from the hospital.

“We have arrested 109 persons who were involved in violence in Sasaram and Biharsharif. The process of recording video statements is on. We are taking the strongest possible action against the accused,” he said.

“The situations in both places are under control. There was a well planned conspiracy to disturb law and order in these two places,” he added.

Chief Secretary Amir Subhani said that the Bihar government had held a high-level meeting in advance well before Ram Navami.

“We have directed all the SPs, DMs, DIGs, IGs and Divisional Commissioners of the respective zones. The law and order was intact at most of the places. We are taking the strongest possible action against the offenders,” Subhani said.

20230402-201204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sangh Parivar goons attacked my brother- Hijab petitioner

    Maha crisis will be resolved soon: Sena’s Goa MLA

    Haryana sports minister booked for sexually harassing woman coach, steps down

    Goa Assembly to conduct training for new members