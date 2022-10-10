INDIASCI-TECH

German-based consumer electronics brand Blaupunkt Audio on Monday announced to manufacture ‘Make in India’ products in partnership with Fidelity Electronics.

The company said it is eyeing to gain 10 per cent share of the audio market in the country, adding that it will double its capacity in comparison to its current output and manufacturing over the next year.

“With this strategic move to shift the manufacturing capacity to India in collaboration with one of the most trusted partners Fidelity Electronics, we are trying to extend our support to the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative”, said Rohini Ahluwalia, Director–Sales and Marketing, Blaupunkt Audio.

“We see a great potential in penetrating in the tier 3 and 4 cities and, therefore, are working towards enhancing the supply chain by expanding our distributorship network and ecommerce partnerships”, she added.

Recently, Blaupunkt Audio added ‘Make in India’ soundbars and speakers to their budget-friendly range that offers more volume, richer bass and perfect fidelity.

“We have made great strides in quality and cost of manufacturing in India, and it’s great to have the trust of a brand known for their high-quality German engineering”, Sundeep Holani, CEO and MD of Fidelity Electronics said.

